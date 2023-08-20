Myles Jack announces shocking decision ahead of season

Myles Jack recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the veteran linebacker will not be playing for the team.

Jack on Sunday informed the Eagles that he is retiring, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles. Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/xhMDOUjUSV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2023

Jack signed a 1-year deal with the Eagles earlier this month that would have been worth up to $2.5 million. The former second-round pick seemed very excited about the opportunity, even if he did have a funny blunder when discussing his new team’s recent accomplishments.

After he signed with the Eagles, Jack said he legitimately considered taking up a trade when the Pittsburgh Steelers cut him.

(Re: trade school — Jack signed a $57M contract with Jags. But: "I like to work. I couldn't sit at home. I've been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. …I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.") https://t.co/R8F4YVVLeG — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 9, 2023

“I like to work. I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money,” Jack said. “I could retire and sit at the house. … I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.”

Jack, 27, played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-2021 and the Steelers last year. He has had three consecutive seasons with at least 100 tackles. Though he has clearly thought about life after football, it is very surprising that he chose to retire given how productive he has been.