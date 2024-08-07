NCAA hands down major punishment against Jim Harbaugh

The NCAA handed down major penalties against Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday in relation to recruiting violations that took place while he was coaching the Michigan Wolverines.

In a statement, the NCAA announced that Harbaugh would receive a four-year show-cause order. Harbaugh was also suspended for a full season, a penalty he would have to serve if any school were to hire him during that order.

The statement excoriated Harbaugh for having “violated recruiting and inducement rules, engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations.” The stiffness of the penalty is not strictly due to the recruiting violations, which were Level II infractions, but because Harbaugh refused to cooperate with investigators and denied the allegations despite them being “overwhelmingly supported” by evidence. The former Michigan coach was accused of improper conduct with recruits during the Covid-19 dead period in 2020.

The stiffness of the penalty does not come as a huge surprise, as this was rumored even before Harbaugh left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh served a self-imposed three-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season related to these allegations, which Michigan had hoped would satisfy the NCAA and minimize further punishment. Considering the NCAA outright accused Harbaugh of misleading investigators, that was never going to suffice.

Harbaugh could still face further punishment in relation to allegations surrounding ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and his alleged sign-stealing operation. Harbaugh has denied any wrongdoing in relation to that scandal, but the NCAA could come down on him hard enough that his college coaching career is effectively over no matter how his Chargers tenure goes.