Ndamukong Suh shares what his job is when facing Aaron Rodgers

Ndamukong Suh has a long history with Aaron Rodgers, and it’s not a pretty one.

Back in 2014, Suh stepped on Rodgers during a game between the Packers and Suh’s former team, the Detroit Lions (video here). Suh was suspended for his actions and gave a lame excuse.

Then last season, Suh screamed at Rodgers after sacking him in an October game.

Suh joined Shannon Sharpe’s show “Club Shay Shay” for an interview this week and was asked about going up against the Packers quarterback. Suh’s Buccaneers faced Rodgers’ Packers twice last season and won both games.

“My job was to p-ss him off and win that game,” Suh told Sharpe. “I’m gonna always want to p-ss off Aaron and make him not want to be my friend on the football field.”

Suh says that he doesn’t discriminate and that his goal is to tick off all quarterbacks he faces.

“Without question, all quarterbacks. Even Tom, I want to p-ss Tom off during practice,” Suh told Sharpe. “That’s my job. That’s my focus.”

That’s definitely something Suh does well. He’s been irritating NFL quarterbacks since 2010. Sometimes he has even taken things much further than that, to an ugly level of physicality.