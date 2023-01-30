Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl

Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another.

Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle told KGW 8’s Orlando Sanchez recently that he wants his sons to each have their own championship ring.

“I love the game, it’s exciting, I feel like I have a lot of added value that I can help. Not only with the team, but the young guys on this team,” Suh said. “A big motivation is I’ve got one ring, but I gotta get a second ring, so my boys aren’t fighting over the one that I have.”

That is certainly one way to stay hungry.

Suh, 36, remained a free agent until midway through the 2022 season. He chose to sign with the Eagles over one other team, and that decision was validated with Philly’s win in the NFC Championship Game. He is now one win away from his sons no longer having to share a ring.