Report: New bidder enters mix for NFL Sunday Ticket

Just when it seemed like the NFL was getting closer to an agreement with a new Sunday Ticket provider, another bidder has reportedly entered the mix.

According to the New York Times, Google has made a bid for the rights to Sunday Ticket. The tech giant would stream games via YouTube, which is owned by Google.

Google joins Apple, Amazon and Disney in what has now become a bidding war among streaming giants. DirecTV currently pays $1.5 billion annually for the rights to Sunday Ticket, but the satellite TV provider’s deal with the NFL expires after the 2022 season.

NFL media executive Brian Rolapp told the New York Times that the league expects to finalize a deal at some point in the coming months. A report earlier this month claimed a favorite has emerged to secure the rights to Sunday Ticket for a deal that could wind up being in the $3 billion range. It is unclear if Google’s involvement will impact that.

The NFL is obviously in a tremendous position of strength, which is going to lead to a massive rights deal. With “Thursday Night Football” set to be broadcast exclusively on Amazon this season, a lot of NFL content is moving to streaming services in 2022 and beyond.

H/T Pro Football Talk