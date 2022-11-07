New Chargers K Cameron Dicker shares funny story after game-winning FG

Cameron Dicker went from a John Q. Driveway to kicking game-winners in the NFL in record time.

Dicker, who had just signed with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the week, was the hero on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He drilled a game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter, giving the Chargers the 20-17 victory.

Addressing reporters afterwards, Dicker shared a hilarious story about his whirlwind week. He said he was getting ready to go to a Carrie Underwood concert when he got the call that the Chargers were signing him (per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry).

The Grammy-winning country singer Underwood played the Moody Center in Austin, Tex. (Dicker’s hometown) on Wednesday. But by Sunday, it was Dicker who was front and center at a major arena event of his own.

Dicker did not answer the important question of if he still wound up going to the Underwood concert. But regardless, it ended up being a pretty darn good first week of November for him with the game-winner, one of four kicks (two field goals and two extra points) that he converted Sunday.

The 22-year-old Dicker is still a largely unknown name. He appeared in only one NFL game prior to Sunday (kicking two field goals for the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season as a one-week fill-in for Jake Elliott before getting waived). But we probably should not be surprised that Dicker came through for the Chargers in Week 9 as he has had the clutch gene from a young age.