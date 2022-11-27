New details emerge about Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury

Aaron Rodgers has been playing through an injury to his throwing hand for several weeks, and some new information indicates that the ailment is more serious than initially believed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the injury Rodgers suffered on Oct. 9 against the New York Giants is an avulsion fracture of his thumb. The injury happens when extreme force causes the ligament in the thumb to rip away from where it is attached. Some of the bone is usually taken with the ligament when it rips. Surgery is almost always required, and a source told Rapoport that Rodgers will likely have a procedure after the season since the injury has not healed by now.

Rodgers had his hand hit as he was throwing a pass during Green Bay’s loss to the Giants in London earlier this season. A recent close-up video showed just how nasty the injury looked.

While Rodgers has said the injury is not the worst he has played through, it is almost certainly impacting his performance. He has thrown for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 11 games. He is on pace for one of the worst statistical seasons of his career.

Rodgers had some horrible throw in last Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. He offered an honest assessment of his play after the game. You have to admire that he is not using the thumb injury as an excuse, but it sounds like it is a valid one.