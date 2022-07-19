New Falcons signee abruptly decides to retire instead

It is not quite Vontae Davis calling it quits at halftime, but one NFL defender is pulling a surprise retirement of his own.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason, has changed course and decided to retire instead. Goldman is 28 years old.

The Falcons confirmed the news in a post to their Twitter page.

Eddie Goldman has informed the Falcons he's going to retire. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 19, 2022

Goldman had just signed a one-year contract with the Falcons (worth an estimated $1.3 million) 13 days earlier. He was expected to contend for a possible starting role next to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

The ex-second-round pick Goldman hangs up his cleats having played six seasons in the NFL (all for the Chicago Bears) with a total of 175 combined tackles and 13.0 sacks. With Goldman now out of the picture, the Falcons have further positional uncertainty heading into training camp.