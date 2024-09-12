New lawsuit against Deshaun Watson raises 1 huge question

Deshaun Watson is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who accuses the quarterback of sexual assault, and the troubling allegations have raised a nearly $100 million question.

Watson was sued for sexual misconduct by two dozen women before he signed a signed a fully guaranteed 5-year, $230 million deal with the Browns in 2022. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of that contract and discovered that it contains a key provision in which Watson essentially assured the team in writing that there are no cases or serious allegations against him that were not previously disclosed to the team.

The provision reads as follows:

“Player hereby represents and warrants (except as otherwise disclosed to club in writing), as of the date hereof, that (1) Player has not been charged with, indicted for, convicted of or pled nolo contendre to any felony and/or misdemeanor involving fraud or moral turpitude, (ii) Player has not engaged in conduct which could subject him to a charge, indictment or conviction of any such offense, and (iii) no circumstances exist that would prevent Player’s continuing availability to the Club for duration of this Contract.”

In simple terms, the Browns may have grounds to void the remainder of the guarantee on Watson’s contract if the newest lawsuit is related to a case the team knew nothing about. If Watson is suspended over the new lawsuit, thus preventing his “continuing availability to the Club,” the Browns might have an even better chance of getting out of the contract.

The woman in the new lawsuit claims Watson sexually assaulted her in October 2020. You can read more details here.

Watson is due $92 million in guaranteed money for 2025 and 2026. His contract has been a total disaster for the Browns, and the quarterback already faced criticism over a poor performance in Week 1.

Watson has vehemently denied the latest allegations, but the NFL is investigating. The former Pro Bowl quarterback was already suspended for 11 games in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. If he is suspended again, the Browns might do everything they can to move on from Watson without having to pay him.