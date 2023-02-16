Alvin Kamara criminally charged over alleged Las Vegas beating

Alvin Kamara has been criminally charged for his alleged role in a beating that took place outside a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

Kamara and three other men were indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Thursday, according to 8 News Now in Las Vegas. The four men have been charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara and a group of people he was with are accused of attacking a man named Darnell Greene Jr. in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2022. The star running back was in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl.

The official report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states that Kamara punched Greene while the alleged victim was unconscious on the ground outside an elevator at The Cromwell hotel. A video that was released showed Kamara repeatedly punching and hitting Greene.

Greene also filed a lawsuit against Kamara in October that contains more troubling allegations.

Kamara’s case was postponed several times, so his status for the 2022 season was never impacted. The NFL typically waits until the legal process plays out before handing down any disciplinary action.

Kamara, 27, had 1,387 yard from scrimmage in 15 games with the Saints this season. He scored just four touchdowns, which was the lowest total of his six-year career.

The Saints signed Kamara to a five-year, $75 million contract prior to the 2020 season. He has a base salary of $9.4 million next season.