Tuesday, March 10, 2020

NFL again considering addition of ‘sky judge’ to referee crews

March 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

The NFL continues to look for ways to improve the standard of its officiating, and one older proposal appears to be back on the table.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers have both pushed for the inclusion of an eighth official formally called a “booth judge” that would effectively work as a sky judge. While the official would not have the power to stop the game, he would have access to high definition replay and be part of the officiating crew.

The NFL tried measures like making pass interference reviewable, but that went so poorly that most teams don’t even want to keep the rule. The sky judge proposal has always made more sense and seems to have wide support within the game. It’s overdue for implementation.


