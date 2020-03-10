NFL again considering addition of ‘sky judge’ to referee crews

The NFL continues to look for ways to improve the standard of its officiating, and one older proposal appears to be back on the table.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers have both pushed for the inclusion of an eighth official formally called a “booth judge” that would effectively work as a sky judge. While the official would not have the power to stop the game, he would have access to high definition replay and be part of the officiating crew.

A little clarity on the "booth umpire" … It is, I'm told, a SkyJudge to some degree. The main point is that official will be part of the crew, under the referee. He wouldn't have power to stop the game. It WOULD give the crew what we all have at home — an HD view of replays. https://t.co/nOYguNQJnv — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2020

More on the "Booth Official" (SkyJudge) proposal … The coaches subcommittee and competition committee both had input. And the competition committee felt comfortable with the role of the new official after a presentation in Indy. Idea is to empower the officials (cont.) … — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2020

Again, Booth Umpire wouldn't be able to stop the game. Instead, he and a proposed senior technology advisor would be there to give the on-field crew another set of eyes using the technology we all have. Hope is, there'd be less unnecessary challenges, more credibility in-game. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2020

The NFL tried measures like making pass interference reviewable, but that went so poorly that most teams don’t even want to keep the rule. The sky judge proposal has always made more sense and seems to have wide support within the game. It’s overdue for implementation.