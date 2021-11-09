 Skip to main content
Tuesday, November 9, 2021

NFL reportedly addresses Cassius Marsh taunting penalty

November 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Cassius Marsh after the game

The NFL reportedly has addressed the taunting penalty that was called on Cassius Marsh towards the end of his Chicago Bears’ 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Marsh was called for taunting his former team after a big sack on third down late in the close game. He also made contact with referee Tony Corrente as he was clearing off the field. Marsh’s Bears teammates thought the penalty was “BS” and voiced complaints about it.

There were additional complaints from fans and observers that referee Corrente may have leaned in to make contact with Marsh. Corrente justified his penalty call after the game.

Washington Post reporter Mark Maske quoted an NFL source who weighed in on the matter. The NFL source said the league fully backed the penalty call and that Marsh’s actions were the definition of taunting.

Marsh’s actions indeed fit the league’s definition of taunting. The issue many fans have is the NFL’s desire to enforce taunting rules as strictly as they have. Many people feel that taunting is a byproduct of a physical, spirited game, and that it sometimes enhances the product.

The NFL made clear it would be cracking down on taunting this season. The league has stuck to that promise.

