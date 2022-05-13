NFL made major edit to viral Arian Foster video

The NFL may still have a problem with Ray Rice.

On Thursday, former NFL running back Arian Foster went viral when he shared a video of his collection of jerseys (seen here). The jerseys were all game-worn, signed jerseys by many of the best players Foster faced. Foster also collected jerseys from many of his fellow top running backs, like Adrian Peterson, Chris Johnson and Frank Gore. He also has a Ray Rice jersey in his collection, but the NFL may not be too fond of that jersey.

The NFL reposted a copy of the video, only they made a few edits. Their video ommitted two jerseys: one from punter Shane Lechler, and the other of Rice.

In Foster’s original video, the Rice jersey appears right after the Troy Polamalu and before the Adrian Peterson. In the NFL’s version, it goes straight from Polamalu to Peterson, with Rice’s jersey cut out.

Foster noticed the ommission too:

lmao y’all cut out ray rice https://t.co/4Gd8dFC4EI — feeno (@ArianFoster) May 12, 2022

Rice was a top running back from 2009-2012 and made three Pro Bowls. But he became an infamous figure in the NFL after a video of him punching his then-fiancee in an elevator went public. There was public outrage that Rice had only been suspended two games by the league. The NFL then went back and suspended Rice indefinitely. He later sued the league for violating rules by disciplining him twice for the same offense. He was cut by the Ravens and never played in the NFL again.

And apparently the NFL still doesn’t want him around.