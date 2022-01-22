NFL coach could have interest in replacing Jim Harbaugh at Michigan?

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan to return to the NFL, the Wolverines will reportedly have strong interest from a pretty big name.

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would be interested in the Michigan job should it become available, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. It is unclear whether that interest would be mutual, and it’s worth noting that Rhule has no ties to the university.

Rhule has apparently had his eye on college jobs for a while, as he reportedly looked at the Penn State job before it became clear that James Franklin would stay put there. He also may have reportedly pushed for the LSU job had the school been more interested.

These reports certainly suggest that Rhule is looking for a route out of the NFL and back to the college game, where he was much more successful. He had success at both Temple and Baylor, but is just 10-23 in two seasons with the Panthers. The feeling might be mutual, and Carolina’s owner might be very pleased at the chance to get out from under Rhule’s contract.

Of course, Harbaugh would have to make the jump to the NFL for any of this to be relevant. The Michigan coach might be open to making that move, but there is nothing concrete so far.

