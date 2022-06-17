 Skip to main content
NFL coordinator goes viral for insane deadlift video

June 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert
A prominent NFL coordinator looked just like one of the boys in a video that went viral this week.

Scott Turner, the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, posted a crazy video of himself deadlifting what appeared to be 475 pounds. Turner labored through it a bit but successfully completed the lift. Check it out.

Turner, the son of former Super Bowl champion coach Norv Turner, is 39 years old. He took over as Washington’s OC in 2020 and played the sport himself as a quarterback in both high school and college.

We have seen some impressive weightlifting videos recently from actual current NFL stars. But it turns out that Turner, as a coach on the brink of turning 40, can measure up pretty well too.

