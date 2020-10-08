NFL could determine playoff field based on win percentage, not wins

The Tennessee Titans are in danger of having to postpone or even cancel their second consecutive game this weekend, and the NFL is trying to figure out a schedule that will still allow all teams to play 16 games. If that becomes impossible, the league may have to consider a significant change for determining which teams qualify for the postseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Thursday that the NFL has discussed the idea of determining the playoff field based on winning percentage rather than total wins. That may become necessary if one or more teams are unable to play a 16-game season.

The Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed, so the NFL treated it as a bye week for both teams. That approach will work for any team that has to postpone one of its games, but things become more complicated if a second is unable to be played. With Tennessee still returning positive COVID-19 tests this week, the league is working toward a solution.

If the NFL does decide to determine the playoff field based on win percentage, that would likely be a much more favorable outcome for the Titans than another one that is being discussed.