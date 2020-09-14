5 biggest disappointments of NFL Week 1

It may look a bit different, and most stadiums may be empty, but the NFL is back. With no preseason to whet the appetite, the 2020 season may be even more anticipated than usual. Most of us haven’t seen anything resembling live NFL football since the Super Bowl.

That feels like a lifetime ago now, so excitement is understandably high.

So who stood out in Week 1 but not in a great way? After a long offseason, nobody wants their season to get off on the wrong foot, but sometimes it happens. Here are five big disappointments from the opening week of the NFL season.

5. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

Brady’s highly-anticipated debut didn’t quite go according to plan. The veteran quarterback made some very good throws and showed promise, but the offense didn’t look entirely in sync. Brady was intercepted twice including an ugly pick-six, made a handful of bad throws, and didn’t move the ball consistently until late in the game. Things will probably get better as Brady gets more comfortable. He also had a tough opponent in the Saints. It’s pretty clear the offense still needs a bit more work, though.

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

It turns out the Browns’ new offense, at least in Week 1, looks a lot like the Browns’ old offense. Baker Mayfield was ineffective against the Baltimore defense, averaging just 4.8 yards per completion, with a touchdown and interception. The run game was fairly successful, but the passing game offered little. The connection between Mayfield and Odell Beckham still appears to be lacking, too, as he caught just three passes despite leading the team with 10 targets. The Ravens are a tough opponent, but the Browns just didn’t look much better than they did in 2019.

3. Philadelphia Eagles’ offense

The Eagles appeared to be on their way to a season-opening win against Washington until it all fell apart in the second half. The offense completely stalled, ending the game with 11 straight drives — including all eight in the second half — that didn’t result in points. Carson Wentz turned the ball over twice in the second half, and he also took a key sack that pushed the Eagles out of field goal range. Sunday was a worrying sign for those who felt the Eagles’ issues last year were down to personnel. There were more weapons on the field today, but the results weren’t particularly inspiring.

2. Randy Bullock, K, Bengals

Bullock’s moment of horror at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers wasn’t entirely his fault, but it’s still one of the more memorable failures of the week. His 31-yard field goal attempt seemed simple enough, and had he converted it, it would have sent the game to overtime. Instead, Bullock missed badly. To make matters worse, he appeared to suffer a leg injury while attempting the kick. Hopefully Bullock doesn’t miss any time. Missing the kick was bad enough.

1. D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

Let’s get this out of the way: Swift did score a touchdown in his NFL debut Sunday. Unfortunately, that’s not the part anyone is going to remember. With the Lions down four with 11 seconds left from the Chicago 16-yard line, Matthew Stafford made a perfect throw to an open Swift. The running back just dropped the ball. It cost the Lions six points and a probable victory. It also did little to endear Swift to Lions fans in his NFL debut. He will need to put this one behind him very quickly.