Tom Brady hit with Jameis Winston jokes after pick-six with Bucs

Tom Brady played his first NFL game for a team other than the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the six-time Super Bowl champion got off to a bit of a rough start.

Brady threw two interceptions in the first 32 minutes of the game. The second one was as ugly as it gets, as Brady telegraphed the pass and New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins jumped the route. Jenkins then sprinted into the end zone untouched.

With Jameis Winston watching, Tom Brady throws a pick-6 to Janoris Jenkins. Second INT for Brady today.pic.twitter.com/XUq6Koskly — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

Of course, Brady was not rattled. He responded by quickly taking the Bucs down the field on the ensuing drive and throwing a touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard. That wasn’t enough to stop the Jameis Winston jokes.

Winston, who is now with the Saints, threw a billion (30 to be exact) interceptions with the Bucs last season. NFL fans found it extremely ironic that Brady picked up right where Winston left off.

Jameis Winston watching Tom Brady today pic.twitter.com/aQ9MTvloLD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady honoring Jameis Winston with a pick 6 in his first game as a Buc. What a class act. — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) September 13, 2020

Wow. Tom Brady throwing Pick 6's for Jameis Winston's former team, while playing against Jameis' current team. pic.twitter.com/eeMwAkBkly — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady showing his respects to Jameis Winston, heartwarming stuff — Nate (@BarstoolNate) September 13, 2020

Jameis Winston on the sideline watching Brady throw picks like pic.twitter.com/LiwYUwnNP0 — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady Winston — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 13, 2020

We have traded Tom Brady to the Saints and a 2nd round pick for Jameis Winston https://t.co/wjfbXZdBen — Dylan (@DMTheory) September 13, 2020

Jameis Winston is being spelled “Tom Brady” so far in the Bucs first game of 2020 — Zach Maskavich (@ZachMaskavich) September 13, 2020

Judging Brady based on one game with Tampa Bay would be unwise, but he certainly did not look sharp. The 43-year-old may have to rethink his pregame routine with his wife Gisele.