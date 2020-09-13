 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 13, 2020

Tom Brady hit with Jameis Winston jokes after pick-six with Bucs

September 13, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady

Tom Brady played his first NFL game for a team other than the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the six-time Super Bowl champion got off to a bit of a rough start.

Brady threw two interceptions in the first 32 minutes of the game. The second one was as ugly as it gets, as Brady telegraphed the pass and New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins jumped the route. Jenkins then sprinted into the end zone untouched.

Of course, Brady was not rattled. He responded by quickly taking the Bucs down the field on the ensuing drive and throwing a touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard. That wasn’t enough to stop the Jameis Winston jokes.

Winston, who is now with the Saints, threw a billion (30 to be exact) interceptions with the Bucs last season. NFL fans found it extremely ironic that Brady picked up right where Winston left off.

Judging Brady based on one game with Tampa Bay would be unwise, but he certainly did not look sharp. The 43-year-old may have to rethink his pregame routine with his wife Gisele.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus