Randy Bullock appears to suffer injury missing game-tying field goal attempt

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock had one of the worst moments a kicker can have at the end of Sunday’s game.

The veteran kicker had things all set up for a 31-yard field goal attempt that would have sent Cincinnati to overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bullock’s attempt, however, wasn’t even close. To make matters worse, he appeared to injure his leg while attempting the kick, and was clutching his calf in the aftermath of the miss.

Do the #Bengals even let Randy Bullock back on the team bus?pic.twitter.com/MtDUg3OAvP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2020

It’s possible, if not likely, that whatever happened to Bullock’s leg contributed to the bad miss. Still, that’s an absolutely awful way to lose a game.

We’ve seen similar things happen before on kicks, so this isn’t unprecedented. Usually, though, it’s the longer kicks that lead to injuries like this. Bullock’s attempt wasn’t that long, but it happened anyway.