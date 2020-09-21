 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 21, 2020

Report: NFL may discipline coaches for not wearing face coverings

September 21, 2020
by Grey Papke

Roger Goodell

After a Week 1 warning, the NFL may be about to get serious when it comes to coaches who did not properly wear face coverings on the sideline.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL is reviewing footage from Week 2 games and may fine several coaches for not following the protocol.

The league issued a stern warning last week about wearing required face coverings on the sideline. Several coaches were observed not doing so, which prompted the statement. No coach can say they weren’t cautioned.

We know of one coach who definitely won’t have any problems with NFL protocol. Some others may not be so fortunate.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus