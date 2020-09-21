Report: NFL may discipline coaches for not wearing face coverings

After a Week 1 warning, the NFL may be about to get serious when it comes to coaches who did not properly wear face coverings on the sideline.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL is reviewing footage from Week 2 games and may fine several coaches for not following the protocol.

The NFL is reviewing several coaches’ failure to properly wear face coverings in the sideline area during Sunday’s games for potential discipline, I’m told. NFL VP Troy Vincent sent a warning to clubs last week. The next step could be fines for offenders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2020

The league issued a stern warning last week about wearing required face coverings on the sideline. Several coaches were observed not doing so, which prompted the statement. No coach can say they weren’t cautioned.

We know of one coach who definitely won’t have any problems with NFL protocol. Some others may not be so fortunate.