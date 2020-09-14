NFL warns coaches, staffers about not following face mask rules

The NFL has rules in place requiring coaches and team staffers in the bench area to wear face coverings at all times during games, but many did not adhere to those protocols on Sunday. The NFL is not pleased about that.

On Monday, the NFL sent a memo to teams stating that a failure to adhere to the health and safety protocols going forward “will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs.” That likely means the league will begin issuing fines if coaches and staff members do not wear masks properly.

From the memo NFL executive Troy Vincent sent to clubs this morning about proper use of face coverings in the bench area: pic.twitter.com/AijmnBLlhM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was one of several coaches and team staffers who were seen without their mask covering their face on Sunday.

Jon Gruden would be a mask on the neck guy… pic.twitter.com/yMBNL6zXIb — Patrick Brown (@Patrick_Brown_) September 13, 2020

Fans also have to wear masks at any stadiums that allow them to attend games. The NFL was testing face shields at one point that players might be able to wear, but it doesn’t seem like those caught on.

Now that teams have been formally warned, it’s possible we could see fines handed out next week if the face covering protocols are not followed.