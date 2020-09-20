Andy Reid to wear face shield again with one minor altercation

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to wear a face shield instead of a mask for his team’s season opener, and he will do the same on Sunday. The plastic shield fogged up throughout the game, but Reid believes he has found a fix for that.

Reid said over the weekend that Chiefs equipment manager Allen Wright will use a product on Reid’s face shield that hockey players use to keep their masks from fogging up.

Reid was mocked with several Twitter memes after his shield kept fogging up against the Houston Texans. Many assumed he would consider the shield a failed experiment and opt for a more traditional face covering going forward, but Reid is not ready to give up yet.

The NFL issued a warning to coaches and staffers after Week 1 instructing them to take the mask rules more seriously. One coach said he was considering wearing a plastic shield like Reid but opted against it after seeing how much trouble Reid had.