NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play

The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect.

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.

Moore was not fined for the play. However, his teammate was. Tight end Stephen Sullivan was hit with a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during the same sequence.

The NFL didn’t fine #Panthers WR D.J. Moore for removing his helmet after a late touchdown last week, but teammate Stephen Sullivan was fined $4,583 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the same sequence. pic.twitter.com/ARhVIKj4Ot — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2022

The whole sequence was rather chaotic, but it’s pretty clear that something flag-worthy happened here, even if some might argue Moore was treated harshly. At least the wide receiver will not have to pay a fine on top of the embarrassment from the penalty and what it led to.