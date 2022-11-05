 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 5, 2022

NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play

November 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
DJ Moore holds up his hand

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the pregame action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect.

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.

Moore was not fined for the play. However, his teammate was. Tight end Stephen Sullivan was hit with a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during the same sequence.

The whole sequence was rather chaotic, but it’s pretty clear that something flag-worthy happened here, even if some might argue Moore was treated harshly. At least the wide receiver will not have to pay a fine on top of the embarrassment from the penalty and what it led to.

Article Tags

Carolina PanthersDJ MooreStephen Sullivan
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus