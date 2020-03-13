Report: NFL Draft not moving from Las Vegas

Many sports events and seasons have been postponed or even canceled as the country and world tries to contain the coronavirus pandemic. For now, the NFL is not making changes to the location of the NFL Draft.

Appearing on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Friday night, Jeremy Fowler said that the league plans to keep the draft in Las Vegas.

“The plan right now is to keep everything intact in Las Vegas,” Fowler said. “The league in staying involved with state and local authorities and medical experts. They want everything to remain status quo but they are prepared to be nimble.”

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 23-25. The NFL may feel that the dates are far enough away where no sweeping changes need to be made at this time. A recent report stated some coaches believed the event would take place without fans.

The league and fans were looking forward to seeing what Sin City would have in store for the draft. The plans unveiled in late January made things look awesome, so missing out on that would be a shame.