NFL exec believes this team is in ‘driver’s seat’ to land Russell Wilson

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired an additional first-round pick when they moved down from No. 6 overall to No. 12 overall in the draft via a trade with the Miami Dolphins last week. That puts them in a good position to make a big splash at some point between now and next year’s draft. At least one executive believes the Eagles will use the new draft capital to enter the Russell Wilson sweepstakes.

Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke with an NFL executive who thinks the Eagles are positioning themselves to make a run at Wilson next year. He believes trading for Wilson is the exact type of move general manager Howie Roseman would want to make.

“All they’re doing is stockpiling picks for next year, so they can get weapons for Jalen Hurts or acquire one of the top two overall picks to draft a quarterback,” the exec told Sando. “And I would put Philly in the driver’s seat for Russell Wilson next year if Seattle moves him. That would have Howie Roseman written all over it.”

The Eagles are not one of the teams that have been mentioned as a Wilson suitor, but the rationale makes sense. They should have a better idea after this season if Jalen Hurts is going to be their quarterback of the future. If he struggles, Philly is almost certainly going to be looking for an upgrade. That could come via moving up in the draft (assuming they don’t have a high pick already) or trading for a starter.

Of course, it’s also possible that Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will work things out. The team has made some big moves this offseason that should please its franchise quarterback.

H/T Bleeding Green Nation