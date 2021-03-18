Seahawks’ acquisition of Gabe Jackson should please Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been asking for help on the offensive line, and he just got some.

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday acquired Gabe Jackson in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. They are sending a 5th-round pick in this year’s draft to the Raiders for the offensive guard.

Jackson has two years remaining on the five-year, $55 million contract extension he signed with the Raiders in 2017. He will likely serve as the right guard for Seattle.

Jackson, who will be 30 this season, is not as good as he was early in his career, but he still earns strong marks in pass protection. That should please Wilson, who was frustrated with the Seahawks’ offensive line.

Will it be enough to keep Wilson with the team? The Seahawks reportedly turned down an aggressive trade pursuit of Wilson made by the Bears (details on the offer here). Perhaps Seattle is hoping that some improvements to the offensive line will change Wilson’s attitude about the team. As of now, it does not sound like they will be parting ways with the talented quarterback.