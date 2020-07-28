NFL executive cracks joke about numerous Patriots opting out of season

The New England Patriots have had several key players opt out of the 2020 season under the NFL’s coronavirus agreement, but at least one NFL executive thinks it could all be part of Bill Belichick’s latest master plan.

After numerous Patriots players opted out of the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a humorous text message exchange he had with an NFL executive. The exec joked that Belichick is “masterminding all of this somehow.”

Actual text exchange with an NFL executive today after a sixth Patriot opted out: Him: “You know Bill is masterminding all of this somehow.” Me: “For what reason?” Him: “I don’t know! That’s why he is who he is!” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

Three Patriots starters — linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and right tackle Marcus Cannon — are among the six who had opted out at the time this post was written. That is by far the most of any team in the NFL, though that could change. Players have until Aug. 1 to decide if they want to play in 2020 or not.

With multiple starting defenders now out, the Patriots may have to lean on Cam Newton even more than they initially thought they would this season. The former NFL MVP seems like he is ready for the challenge.