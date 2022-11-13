Fans furious after FOX switches away from Bills-Vikings game

The NFL’s broadcasting rules were the source of a lot of anger Sunday after some fans were prevented from seeing the end of the dramatic game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

FOX had the broadcast of the Bills-Vikings game, but also had the broadcast of the late window games between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers. Fans in at least those four markets were taken to their respective games, even though Buffalo and Minnesota were headed to overtime.

Those affected who had been invested in the earlier game were not happy, to say the least.

Take a look at some of the complaints from fans via Twitter.

THIS @Vikings VS BILLS GAME IS THE GAME OF THE YEAR AND THEY SWITCHED BROADCASTS TO THE RAMS GAME AS IT WENT INTO OVERTIME BECAUSE I LIVE IN LA! @NFL I HOPE YOU FIND THE WETTEST CURLIEST HAIRS IN YOUR LUNCH EVERY DAY FOREVER! — Daniel Eachus (@DanEachus) November 13, 2022

Wtf Fox switched from the Bills game to John Wolford vs McCoy — don⚡️ (@ChargersRCursed) November 13, 2022

Fox switched me from Bills/Vikings to the start of Cowboys/Packers. I’m disgusted. — Arin Johnson (@ArinPJohnson) November 13, 2022

I can’t believe @FOX26Houston just switched from Vikings/Bills OT to show the start of Dallas/Green Bay!!! That’s insane. — Rgraves04 (@Rgraves04) November 13, 2022

@nfl @nflcommish with 🤡 tv rules on nfl programming. Watch the #bills #Vikings game, it’s going to OT and we are switched to the cowboys game. What a joke. #nfl trash — Mark (@markmann09) November 13, 2022

Wtf Fox. You seriously just switched off the Bills game to the Packers game!???? Now that we're completely emotionally invested and it just went into overtime. Seriously??? Wtf — Miche🏳️‍🌈 (@Michwatso) November 13, 2022

One can hardly blame anyone for being upset over missing the end of the instant classic in Buffalo. That is especially true when the Cardinals-Rams game is a battle of backup quarterbacks, while the Packers are in the middle of a down year. It’s highly unlikely anyone was going to miss anything vital in the first ten minutes of each of those games.

Unfortunately, those who missed out did not get to see one of the great endings to an NFL game. It’s unfortunate, but the NFL is not going to be changing its regulations anytime soon to avoid situations like this.