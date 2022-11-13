 Skip to main content
Fans furious after FOX switches away from Bills-Vikings game

November 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Roger Goodell at the podium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s broadcasting rules were the source of a lot of anger Sunday after some fans were prevented from seeing the end of the dramatic game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

FOX had the broadcast of the Bills-Vikings game, but also had the broadcast of the late window games between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers. Fans in at least those four markets were taken to their respective games, even though Buffalo and Minnesota were headed to overtime.

Those affected who had been invested in the earlier game were not happy, to say the least.

Take a look at some of the complaints from fans via Twitter.

One can hardly blame anyone for being upset over missing the end of the instant classic in Buffalo. That is especially true when the Cardinals-Rams game is a battle of backup quarterbacks, while the Packers are in the middle of a down year. It’s highly unlikely anyone was going to miss anything vital in the first ten minutes of each of those games.

Unfortunately, those who missed out did not get to see one of the great endings to an NFL game. It’s unfortunate, but the NFL is not going to be changing its regulations anytime soon to avoid situations like this.

