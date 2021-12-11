NFL makes decision on hit that injured Logan Thomas

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue’s hit on Logan Thomas ended Thomas’ season and angered the Washington Football Team. Ultimately, the NFL decided that no further action was warranted despite all that.

Ngakoue was not fined by the league for his low hit on Thomas that left the tight end with a season-ending knee injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue was not fined for going low on a block by Washington TE Logan Thomas, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Coach Ron Rivera called it “avoidable.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2021

This likely won’t be appreciated by Washington, specifically coach Ron Rivera. Rivera was openly critical of the hit after the game, calling it “avoidable.” Rivera did not openly call for a fine or any other sort of punishment, but he also did not hide his displeasure.

The argument from Ngakoue would likely be that he was trying to avoid a block and was not going low on purpose. The NFL appears to have seen things that way as well.