NFL could make interesting change in response to Bills controversy

The NFL could make changes to how first downs are measured next season, but even if implemented, that change might not rectify situations like the one the Buffalo Bills encountered in the AFC Championship.

The league will consider an electronic measuring system for 2025 that would determine whether a football is across the marker for a first down, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, the system would still require officials to spot the ball manually.

In other words, this system would essentially eliminate the need for measurements. However, as long as it requires officials to manually spot the ball, situations like last Sunday’s will still be possible.

The system uses a series of optical tracking cameras that feed data back to the NFL’s officiating center in New York, which would then make a determination. The system was tested in some preseason games last year.

The new laser technology to replace the chains coming out on the field to measure first downs. pic.twitter.com/cGCzb6AMWI — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 9, 2024

Some have called for the use of chips within footballs to more accurately determine the placement of the ball, but that is not under consideration at this time.

Ultimately, this change could speed some rulings up if the NFL can do it right. As far as major officiating complaints go, however, this probably will not address any of them.