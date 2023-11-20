Report: NFL likely to try to eliminate 1 type of tackle during offseason

The NFL may be preparing to put a stop to one specific type of tackle this offseason after it played a role in a significant Week 11 injury.

Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his weekly column Monday that he expects the NFL to “move aggressively” in an effort to ban so-called hip-drop tackles. This comes after Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered what is likely to be a season-ending injury on a hip-drop tackle last Thursday.

A hip-drop tackle is when a defender wraps up the offensive player and then twists or falls to the ground using his full body weight. The play often results in defenders landing on the offensive player’s leg, creating a significant injury risk. The tackle was also a factor in the injury suffered by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard during last year’s playoffs.

Even before Thursday’s game, the hip-drop tackle was expected to be on the league’s offseason agenda, as it was last offseason. While there may not be any ill intent behind the tackle, as players have been pointing out, it can still be very dangerous for offensive players.

One big issue the league will face is that the NFLPA has previously opposed any efforts to ban the tackle. If that does not change, the NFL may find it difficult to take action.