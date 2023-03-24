NFL to discuss major tackling rule change

The NFL has been considering a notable rule change for the 2023 season, and the idea will be discussed further at the league’s owners meetings in Phoenix next week.

On a conference call Friday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent once again addressed concerns about a play known as the “hip-drop tackle.” Vincent said data has shown that players are 20 times more likely to get injured when on the receiving end of a hip-drop tackle than with other tackles.

While no official rule change has been proposed, Vincent made it clear the NFL wants to eliminate the play.

To be clear, there is no rule change being proposed YET. But Vincent was clear they want to eliminate it. Sounds like they will ask coaches to help them in this regard. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 24, 2023

The NFLPA is strongly opposed to banning the hip-drop tackle. In a statement earlier this month, the NFLPA argued that such a rule would put defenders in an “impossible position” and lead to inconsistent and confusing officiating.

A hip-drop tackle is generally defined as when a defender grabs the ball carrier from behind and pulls them to the ground while also going to the ground themselves. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was injured on one such tackle during the NFC playoffs.