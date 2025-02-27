NFL issues statement about latest Tom Brady controversy

The NFL has addressed the latest controversy regarding Tom Brady and potential tampering as it relates to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The league said in a statement that there is “no issue” with Brady and Stafford meeting on a Montana ski trip. According to the statement, Brady cannot be accused of tampering because the Rams have granted Stafford permission to speak with other teams.

“There’s no issue here. The Rams gave the player and his agent permission to speak to the Raiders,” the NFL said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Many fans questioned whether Brady was tampering when news of his meeting with Stafford emerged on Wednesday. It was publicly known, however, that the Rams had given Stafford permission to speak with other teams.

Some will still harbor concerns about a conflict of interest between Brady’s role as a FOX broadcaster and his status as minority owner of the Raiders, but the NFL has downplayed that as well.

The Stafford story has quickly become one of the biggest ones of the offseason, with many major figures and moving parts involved. It even helped spark an altercation between two NFL reporters. The league was going to have to wade into the controversy at some point.