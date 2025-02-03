Roger Goodell addresses big concern about Tom Brady

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell used his Super Bowl press conference to address a lingering concern about Tom Brady.

Goodell addressed worries about a potential conflict of interest for Brady in his joint roles as minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and lead analyst for FOX’s NFL coverage. The commissioner said he has no concerns about how Brady has handled the situation, and that the former quarterback has reached out often to make sure there are no issues.

“Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, ‘am I doing OK?'” Goodell told reporters Monday. “I think he’s serious about making sure that he separates these two and that he doesn’t put the league or anyone in a position of conflict.”

Brady’s dual roles have caused some public consternation, as his involvement in the Raiders appears to only be growing as time passes. He has had to navigate some restrictions on his broadcasting role as a result, and there have also been concerns about how his job entitles him to vote on key awards that impact certain player incentives. Some would argue that already puts him and the league in a position of conflict, but Goodell does not appear to agree.

FOX gave Brady a 10-year, $375 million deal to call games after his retirement from the NFL, and Brady’s camp remains adamant that he will see out that contract. As long as the league sees no issue with how things are going, changes to the arrangement are unlikely.