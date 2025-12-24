NFL makes decision on fan who got punched by DK Metcalf

The NFL deemed a punch from DK Metcalf more than enough pain for one Detroit Lions fan’s troubles this past week.

A Lions fan who identified himself as Ryan Kennedy got into an altercation with Metcalf during the second quarter of the Lions’ game Sunday against Metcalf’s Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Metcalf approached the fan, who was wearing a blue wig and was holding a Metcalf jersey in one hand, standing near the railing. After the two exchanged words, Metcalf threw a punch upwards. The attempted blow failed to connect, only grazing the fan slightly (video here).

Metcalf will be suspended for the Steelers’ final two games of the season. The fan, meanwhile, will not get punished by the NFL. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league “will not take action” against Kennedy, with the reason being that “there was no violation of the fan code of conduct.”

Kennedy claimed that all he did was say Metcalf’s full government name to irk the Steelers star, while Metcalf’s side alleged that the fan made a more derogatory remark directed at the Pro Bowl wideout. It’s also reportedly not the first time Metcalf has had a run-in with the same fan.

The NFL appears to be siding with the fan on this one.