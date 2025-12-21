DK Metcalf throws punch at Lions fan during game

DK Metcalf got into an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan during his Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 16 game against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Sunday.

Metcalf’s Steelers were playing in a low-scoring game against the Lions during the first half with the score tied at three. While Detroit had the ball, CBS shared a clip that showed Metcalf standing next to the stands at Ford Field.

A fan wearing a blue wig was shown leaning over the metal bars, while Metcalf had his right arm elevated and bent. Metcalf then punched at the fan.

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

The punch did not appear to connect with the fan’s head, though it may have hit the person’s shoulder. The punch not hitting the face will not matter to the league; they can’t have a player reaching out to punch at fans during games.

CBS reported that the video was being sent to NFL compliance, which will look into it.

Metcalf was struggling to that point. He had just one catch for 5 yards on six targets prior to that incident.