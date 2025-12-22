DK Metcalf had history with Lions fan he confronted

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf had a personal history with the Detroit Lions fan he threw a punch at during Sunday’s game.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Metcalf reported the same fan to Seattle Seahawks security when the Seahawks played in Detroit last season. A source close to Metcalf also claimed that the fan used a derogatory word to refer to Metcalf’s mother, and referred to Metcalf as “something we both know you don’t call a black man.”

A source close to Metcalf says the fan, who identified himself to the @freep as Ryan Kennedy, called Metcalf’s mom a derogatory word and called Metcalf “something we both know you don’t call a black man.”



The fan claims Metcalf was upset about being called his full legal name. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2025

It was not clear what prompted Metcalf to seek out security last year, nor is it clear if Metcalf knew he was confronting the same fan this time.

The fan, who identified himself as Ryan Kennedy, had claimed he drew Metcalf’s ire in this instance by referring to the wide receiver by his government name.

Metcalf’s actions drew widespread attention and likely opened himself up to NFL discipline, regardless of what prompted his response. He finished the game with four catches and 42 yards as the Steelers held on to beat the Lions in controversial fashion.