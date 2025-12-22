Lions fan who got punched by DK Metcalf reveals what he said to Steelers star

The Detroit Lions fan who got punched by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has spoken up about the in-game altercation.

Metcalf approached the fan standing near the railing during the second quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The fan was wearing a blue wig and was holding a Metcalf jersey in one hand. After the two exchanged words, Metcalf threw a punch upwards. The attempted blow failed to connect, only grazing the fan slightly (video here).

The fan spoke to Andrew Birkle and Christian Romo of the Detroit Free Press after his encounter with Metcalf. The man initially hesitated to give his name, instead sharing that he had used Metcalf’s government name to irk the Steelers star.

“What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,” the fan said. “He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

The fan eventually stated that his name was Ryan Kennedy from Pinckney, Mich. Per the report, Kennedy also referred to himself as the “biggest Lions fan ever that got attacked by DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.”

Metcalf stayed in the game and helped the Steelers win the 29-24 affair on the road. He finished with four catches for 42 yards.

While Metcalf wasn’t penalized for the altercation during the game, he’s likely going to hear from the NFL soon enough. CBS reported that the video was being sent to NFL compliance, which will look into the matter.

