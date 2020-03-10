NFL, NFLPA agree to push back franchise tag deadline

The NFL Players Association announced on Monday that the deadline for players to vote on the new proposed collective bargaining agreement has been pushed back to Saturday from Thursday, and teams will now have extra time to decide whether or not they want to use franchise tags and transition tags as well.

On Tuesday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to move the deadline for franchise and transition tag decisions from Thursday to Monday.

Official notice of the new deadline for franchise tags: pic.twitter.com/aK4enAPmQC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2020

Moving the tag deadline was important for teams, as the proposed new CBA eliminates the transition tag altogether. If the CBA passes, teams will only be allowed to use the franchise tag. Had the original tagging deadline of Thursday remained in place, we could have seen a situation where a team placed the franchise tag on one player and transition tag on another and then had to rescind one of the tags if the CBA was approved. Pushing back the deadline addresses that issue.

If the new CBA is ratified on or before Saturday, teams will know they can only use the franchise tag and no longer have the option of using a transition tag. If the CBA is voted down, teams will still be able to use both tags for 2020, which is the final year of the current CBA.

