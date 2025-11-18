NFL announces decision on Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFL has handed down its verdict on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham was reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The decision means the free agent wide receiver can now sign with any NFL team and play immediately.

Three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. was officially reinstated by the commissioner today. He remains a free agent. pic.twitter.com/BR43eciAFA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2025

Beckham was handed a six-game suspension in October for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The rules violation occurred last season, when he split his time between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

The question now is whether any team will be interested in adding Beckham for the stretch run. The 32-year-old has made it very clear he has no intention of retiring, but no team had been willing to sign him prior to his October suspension.

Beckham has not posted a 1,000-yard season since 2019. He made only nine catches for 55 yards last season, as injuries have largely robbed him of his physical skills. There was one team in particular he seemed interested in rejoining, but there has been no real indication that interest is mutual.