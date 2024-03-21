Report: NFL owners have 1 concern about Tom Brady’s impending stake in Raiders

Tom Brady agreed to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders more than a year ago, but he and the team are still waiting on NFL approval. Team owners reportedly have some concerns about the deal, and one of them pertains to Brady’s new job.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported on Tuesday that NFL owners are not expected to vote on Brady’s ownership bid at next week’s league meetings. There are still some issues to work through, and one of them is that owners are concerned about a conflict of interest with Brady working as an analyst for FOX beginning next season.

From our story: The finance committee previously raised issues related to the economics of Tom Brady’s bid to buy a Raiders ownership stake. Some owners also are concerned about a potential conflict of interest arising from Brady’s broadcast work with Fox, three sources say. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 19, 2024

Owners are also reportedly concerned that Brady and partner Tom Wagner’s bid for a 10 percent stake in the Raiders is too far below market value.

Brady is joining FOX as the network’s lead game analyst next season. There were already questions about whether FOX would allow Brady to broadcast, but network executives have reportedly approved the arrangement. NFL rules also state that a conflict of interest would only exist ” if the team owner “holds a position of authority at the media company and could impact broadcast rights negotiations.”

Brady is going to have to give up at least one endorsement deal if and when he becomes a part-owner of the Raiders. There seems to be no set timeline at the moment for when the deal might go through, however.