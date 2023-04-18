Ex-NFL player Chris Smith dies at 31

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died at age 31.

An obituary for Smith was listed in Monday’s edition of the Salisbury Post, which is the local newspaper of the town in North Carolina where Smith grew up. No cause of death was given.

The news was also shared on Monday night by Smith’s former high school.

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, sent a tweet on Tuesday paying tribute to Smith.

Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you pic.twitter.com/alpUAeqIhY — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) April 18, 2023

Smith was drafted by the Jaguars back in 2014. After three seasons in Jacksonville, he had brief stints with six other NFL teams. In March, Smith signed a contract with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

Smith dealt with a tragedy while he was playing with the Cleveland Browns back in 2019, as the mother of his child was struck by a car and killed.

A former star at Arkansas, Smith appeared in 72 games during his NFL career.