NFL players have funny responses to DeAndre Hopkins recruiting Julio Jones

Julio Jones confirmed on Monday that he wants the Atlanta Falcons to trade him, and no NFL player has publicly shown more interest in Jones than fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Other players around the league would like the Arizona Cardinals star to ease up.

Shannon Sharpe called Jones during Monday’s edition of “UNDISPUTED” on FS1 and asked if he wants to remain in Atlanta. Jones, who may or may not have known he was on live TV, said he wants to move on from the Falcons (video here). Not long after he made that comment, Hopkins took to Instagram woo him once again.

“Julio remember what we talked about…” Hopkins wrote.

Hopkins’ post drew responses from several other NFL stars. Everyone from Davante Adams to Jalen Ramsey jokingly told Hopkins to back off.

Hopkins also sent a funny tweet last week (see it here) about restructuring his contract so Arizona can acquire Jones.

Jones may not be a free agent, but Hopkins isn’t the only star player who has tried to recruit him. The 32-year-old doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so he technically has no control over where he ends up. Atlanta has reportedly attached a steep asking price to Jones. No matter how badly Hopkins wants to be his teammate, the Cardinals have to be willing to pay up.