Former NFL QB draft bust now transitioning to business school

A ex-NFL draft bust is embarking on his second act at 27 years old.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is now attending business school. Rosen is reportedly enrolled at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Nicknamed “Chosen Rosen,” the Southern California native Rosen was a standout during his three years at UCLA. He was an All-Pac-12 selection who completed more than 60 percent of his passes and was renowned for the precision of his throws. Rosen would eventually go with a high pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals (before some future stars like Lamar Jackson, Nick Chubb, Vita Vea, and Derwin James).

But Rosen was never able to adjust to the speed of the NFL game and the versatility required, going 3-13 as a starter in his career with 12 touchdowns to a horrible 19 interceptions. The Cardinals gave up on him after just one season, and then Rosen bounced around six other NFL teams (only cracking the active roster for three) before he was out of the league by 2023. He last appeared in an NFL game during the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

That said, Rosen is now choosing to put all that behind him and pursue his education further, which is commendable. At the very least, the memes will certainly be much less harsh in business school.