NFL referees kept calling 1 rare penalty during Chiefs-Ravens game

The NFL made one rule a very clear point of emphasis for officials to enforce during the 2024 season.

Those who were watching the season-opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday were likely struck by what happened on the first drive.

The Ravens started with the ball and scored a touchdown, but they had to overcome multiple infractions that were called on them. Baltimore was flagged for illegal formation three times.

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was called for illegal formation twice for being lined up too far behind the line of scrimmage, meaning the officials had categorized him as a back rather than a lineman due to where he was standing.

NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth made note of the emphasis on the illegal formation calls.

“They are calling this razor-sharp here,” Collinsworth noted.

The Ravens were called for illegal formation three times on the first drive (twice for Ronnie Stanley) of the 2024 NFL season. "Wow! I mean, they are calling this razor-sharp here." – Cris Collinsworth

Despite the infractions, the Ravens still scored on their opening drive. The point is very clear though that the NFL officials want offensive linemen lining up not too far behind the ball.