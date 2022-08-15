 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 15, 2022

NFL issues new tampering warning over potential trade target

August 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Roger Goodell at the podium

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In light of the NFL’s tampering sanctions against the Miami Dolphins, the league is warning other teams to avoid a similar fate when it comes to one potential trade.

The NFL sent out a memo Monday warning teams that a non-certified individual has been contacting clubs about a possible trade for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. The league warned that teams that engage the individual will be subject to tampering penalties.

Additionally, the league sent out a pointed warning that tampering penalties are likely to be more severe than they have been in the past for future violations.

The league already gave a hint about what future penalties may look like based on what was handed to the Miami Dolphins recently.

The Smith issue is an odd one, as the linebacker had demanded a trade and then apparently had someone contacting teams on his behalf. The Bears had not given anyone else permission to speak to Smith’s camp about a trade regardless of whether the representative was authorized or not. In other words, that was a possible trap for a lot of teams, which led to the NFL’s new warning here.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus