Report: NFL making key change in enforcing controversial penalty

The NFL is tweaking its approach to enforcing one penalty that proved controversial last season.

The league is cracking down on roughing the passer calls in 2022, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. However, this enforcement should result in fewer penalties, as referees will be instructed not to call roughing the passer on incidental contact.

In other words, the NFL will continue throwing a flag when there is “forcible contact” to the head and legs of a quarterback. Accidental contact, however, will be excused. Ideally, this should cut down on incredibly soft roughing the passer calls.

This should come as welcome news to NFL fans. Hopefully, it means that penalties like this will be eliminated going forward, as pretty much no fans believed them to be justified.