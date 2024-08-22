Ex-NFL sack master announces his retirement

NFL quarterbacks can officially rest a little bit easier.

Veteran linebacker Markus Golden announced in a post to his Instagram page on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL. Golden called himself “truly blessed” and thanked all who were there with him along the journey.

Here is Golden’s full post.

Golden, 33, was a second-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2015 (No. 58 overall). He had two separate stints on the Cardinals and also played on the New York Giants and (most recently) the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. Known for his pass-rushing ability, Golden posted three separate seasons of double-digit sacks and finished third in the NFL in 2016 with 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals. He ends his pro career with 51.0 total sacks (which was 36th among active players).

A former All-SEC selection at Missouri, Golden made almost $23 million in salary for his career. He is also now the latest former Cardinals player to hang up his cleats this offseason.