NFL scout has interesting draft prediction about Zach Wilson

March 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s Pro Day was impressive enough that it seems to have won over at least one scout.

The BYU quarterback appears to be moving up draft boards and teams seem increasingly impressed with him. In fact, one scout thought Wilson’s Pro Day locked him into the top two of the draft.

Trevor Lawrence is still expected to go No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there is a growing consensus that the New York Jets will also select a quarterback at No. 2. Wilson appears to be establishing himself as the next best option, likely ahead of top prospect Trey Lance.

It’s easy to see why teams would be very high on Wilson given some of the throws he made at his Pro Day.

