Report: NFL teams could begin full-squad minicamps as early as June 15

NFL teams have been receiving clearance from their local governments in recent days to reopen their facilities and resume training, and there is optimism that minicamp could begin in a matter of weeks.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday that NFL head coaches could return to facilities next week, and minicamps could start as early as mid-June. If coaches are able to resume work at their facilities next week, minicamp may start as early as June 15 and no later than June 27. The decision, of course, still depends on whether certain teams are allowed to resume daily activities.

New York and New Jersey, which have been two of the hardest-hit states by the coronavirus, recently gave professional sports teams the green light to resume training. California has yet to do the same, and one source told Robinson that clearance from governor Gavin Newsom will be one of the key determining factors for the NFL in deciding if minicamp in June is possible. Newsom recently said sports operations could resume as early as next month with “modifications and very prescriptive conditions.”

If minicamp does not begin until June 27, that would be two weeks later than usual and might result in the the start of training camp — which is usually in July — being delayed.

Whether minicamp begins in two weeks or not, the NFL seems determined to find a way to begin the regular season on time. Another team owner gave an optimistic outlook on Tuesday.